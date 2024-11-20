Eunisell Limited, a chemical and production solutions company, has underscored the critical importance of domestication in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.During the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) 2024 Annual International Conference, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ken Okeiyi, in his keynote address, emphasised the need to strengthen local content and leverage indigenous companies to drive the sector’s growth.Held at Eko Hotel, Lagos, the NAPE 2024 Conference brought together stakeholders from across the energy industry under the theme: “Resolving the Nigerian Energy Trilemma: Energy Security, Sustainable Growth, and Affordability.”

Against this backdrop, Okeiyi highlighted the strategic role of indigenous firms in fostering a sustainable energy future while addressing the nation’s unique challenges.“In an era where energy security and growth are paramount, we must prioritise the development of indigenous capabilities to domesticate the oil and gas value chain. You can’t control what you don’t domesticate,” Okeiyi stated.He further emphasised that strengthening local content is essential to achieving a resilient energy industry capable of meeting national demand while remaining globally competitive.

The Chief Executive Officer also acknowledged the ongoing contributions of domestic operators to the industry and called for enhanced collaboration among stakeholders, policymakers, and the private sector to create a more self-reliant energy landscape.“The domestication of oil and gas operations is not only a pathway to economic empowerment but a necessity for safeguarding Nigeria’s energy future,” he remarked.Eunisell Limited has long been an advocate for capacity building within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. Its continued support for local content initiatives aligns with broader national objectives aimed at fostering technological innovation, job creation, and reducing dependency on imported resources.

“At Eunisell, we are deeply committed to strengthening Nigeria’s oil and gas industry by investing in homegrown expertise and solutions,” said Chika Ikenga, Group Managing Director of Eunisell Limited, speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of the conference.“Supporting initiatives that prioritise local involvement is not only vital for economic growth but also essential for creating jobs and reducing our reliance on imports,” he added.

The NAPE 2024 conference serves as a critical platform for addressing the evolving dynamics of Nigeria’s energy sector.Eunisell Limited’s proposition stresses the importance of leveraging indigenous talent and resources to navigate the complexities of energy security, affordability, and growth.

