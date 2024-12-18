The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has sealed eight petroleum retail outlets in Warri and surrounding areas.The NMDPRA Coordinator in Delta State, Engr. Victor Ohwodiasa, disclosed this on Tuesday, stating that the outlets were shut on Sunday for offences including under-dispensing, operating without valid licences, poor safety standards, and poor housekeeping.

He revealed that the affected stations were located in Ifiekporo, Ughoton, Ubeji, Effurun/Sapele Road, and Ovwian community in Udu Local Government Area. The surveillance exercise, he explained, aligns with the authority’s mandate to ensure customers receive accurate quantities and quality of petroleum products. Ohwodiasa noted that retail operators often tamper with their metres during weekends, prompting the authority’s surveillance team to monitor compliance. During the operation, 27 stations were inspected, and eight were found guilty of various infringements

Even first offenders will face consequences, and repeat violations will attract stricter punishment,” he said. He stressed that the exercise aims to correct errant practices rather than solely punish offenders.He added that shortchanging customers is unethical, urging consumers to report sharp practices, such as under-dispensing and unsafe practices, to the NMDPRA for prompt action.

Customers, he affirmed, must receive full value for their money.Ohwodiasa also addressed concerns about petrol stations charging customers for PoS transactions, noting that station owners, not customers, should bear such charges.He called on the public to report such incidents, assuring that NMDPRA would act on complaints.The coordinator reiterated that surveillance efforts would continue until all marketers comply with NMDPRA regulations, ensuring fairness and safety in petroleum retail operations.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).