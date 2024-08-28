Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) has continued its intensive clearing and dredging of canals and waterways across the state to ensure a flood-free state.

As part of the programme, the Commissioner representing the Ndokwa ethnic nationality on the board of the commission, Dr Charles Olisa, inspected the ongoing project at Beneku internal road drains, Ashaka internal road drains, and Aboh internal road drains in the Ndokwa east local government area.

Also, cleanup of clogged drains and canals has commenced at Utagba Ogbe Secondary School, Kwale; Udaka Street, opposite Utagba Ogbe Secondary School; Ipo Street to Apa Road, Umusadege Kwale; Afia-Eze Road to Pontu; and Ughelli-Kwale Motorway in Ndokwa West.

According to Dr Olisa, the unclogging of canals and drainages would ameliorate the difficulties encountered in flood-prone areas during the rainy season as well as save lives and properties.

He emphasised the need for community leaders to reorient their people on sustainable waste management practices, warning against unlawful dumping of waste in drainages that could block the water control structures in communities.

Earlier, the team led by the Commissioner representing Isoko nationality on the Board of DESOPADEC, Chief Victor Egbo, visited the ongoing clearing site behind Mechanic Village, Oleh, in Isoko South Local Government Area.

“The trajectory of the canal stretches from the back of the Mechanic Village, Oleh, to the Olomoro Bridge, Lyede, down to the Patani River, and the canal carries water from other communities like Ozoro, Irri, Aviara, and Idheze,” Egbo said.

In Oleh, Chief Isaac Omoyero, a resident near the canal, commended the Commission’s efforts to continue maintenance of the canal in the community, saying it will go a long way towards reducing the destructive effect of perennial flooding in the community.

Also, the Chairman of Sapele Local Government Area, Chief Bright Abeke, commended the state Governor and DESOPADEC for their timely intervention in curbing flooding in the area

He said, “We are all aware of the ravaging effects of perennial flooding occasioned by the indiscriminate disposal of waste by residents, building on water channels, amongst others.

Chief Abeke therefore urged residents to stop encroaching on canal rights of way and indiscriminate disposal of waste, stating that punitive action will be taken against anyone caught in the act.

