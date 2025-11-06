Cross River State has advanced its oil palm development drive by adopting a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for the expansion of oil palm nurseries across the state.

This was announced at the 5th stakeholders’ meeting of the Cross River Oil Palm Development Initiative (CRODI).

The meeting, chaired by the Honourable Commissioner for Agriculture and Irrigation Development, Hon. Johnson Andiambey Ebokpo KSM, included representatives from the state government, Oil Palm Growers Association of Nigeria (OPGAN), National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), the FAO FOLUR-IP Programme, and Solidaridad.

Key resolutions reached include public disclosure of the status of sprouted oil palm nuts sourced from the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) and distributed to farmers, scaling up agricultural extension and training for smallholder farmers, and routine field supervision by CRODI’s technical team.

The PPP model will establish new oil palm nurseries in all 18 local government areas, promoting shared investment and profit between the state, local councils, and private sector investors.

Additionally, OPGAN, NPPAN, and local extension officers will jointly oversee nursery management to ensure quality and sustainability.

Stakeholders commended Governor Senator (Prince) Bassey Edet Otu for his leadership and agricultural reforms aimed at promoting economic growth and prosperity in Cross River State.

The initiative is expected to significantly increase oil palm production, improve farmers’ livelihoods, and contribute to the state’s economic development.

