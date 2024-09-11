The Borno Museum Park has raised an alarm over the intrusion of deadly animals into residential communities following the recent flood disaster in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the General Manager of Borno State Museum Park, Ali Abatcha Don Best, on Tuesday.

According to Don Best, the flood caused extensive damage to properties and resulted in the death of over 80 per cent of the animals within the park.

He further warned that some dangerous animals, such as crocodiles and snakes, have been swept into nearby communities due to the floodwaters.

“In this devastating period of flood disaster, the General Manager wishes to also announce that some deadly animals have been washed away into our communities, animals like crocodiles and snakes,” the statement read.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid harm from these animals.

The flood, regarded as the worst in recent decades, has displaced thousands of residents and severely impacted essential facilities, including the Post Office and Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

President Bola Tinubu, expressing his concern over the disaster, directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide urgent assistance to those affected.

