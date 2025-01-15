The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has launched the Women in the Digital Economy Fund (WiDEF) Project to equip women and girls with the necessary skills, knowledge, and opportunities to thrive in the digital economy.

Speaking at the occasion, the Project Manager of CITAD, Ms Zainab Aminu, said that the project was to address the gender digital divide and create economic opportunities for women in Northern Nigeria.

The initiative, a joint effort between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, seeks to accelerate progress in closing the gender digital divide.

However, She said the project “Addressing Gender Digital Divide and Enhancing Business Opportunities for Women in Northern Nigeria (AGENDA-WIN)” officially commenced Dec. 2024 and would run for two years.”

Accordingly, the project would be implemented across four northern states of Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, and Yobe, while Lagos and Rivers will serve as our control states to measure disparity and future impact.

“WiDEF is also supported by global anchor partners, including Microsoft, the Reliance Foundation, and a growing pool of strategic collaborators. It is managed by the Global Digital Inclusion Partnership and others,” Aminu stated.

She emphasised that the project identifies, directly funds, and promotes solutions to close the gender digital divide, thereby improving women’s livelihoods, economic security, and resilience.

Also, the Initiative also aims to address systemic barriers that exclude women and girls from accessing digital opportunities, fostering equitable economic development in Nigeria.

“According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), there are 244 million fewer women than men globally using the internet, a disparity that hinders women’s access to education, employment, entrepreneurship, and financial independence.

“The project focuses on digital literacy training, economic empowerment, policy advocacy, community awareness, and mentorship programs, connecting women and girls with successful mentors in the tech industry.

“According to the National Bureau of Statistics, women occupy less than 20 per cent of tech jobs in Nigeria.

“By integrating more women into the technology industry, Nigeria can unlock its economic potential, drive innovation, support female entrepreneurs, and build a more inclusive workforce,” she said.

She further emphasised the economic and social impact of the initiative, noting that empowering women in the digital economy contributes to poverty reduction, promotes inclusive growth, and enhances community resilience.

She, therefore, called for collaborative efforts among stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector organisations, civil society groups, religious and traditional leaders, and local communities, to close the gender digital divide.

