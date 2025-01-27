The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has disclosed that the trade volume between Nigeria and China in 2024 exceeded $20 billion as he assured that China is eager to work with Nigeria to increase trade volume further, as they see significant potential in the country.

Dunhai while disclosing this on Saturday in Abuja at the 2025 Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at the Chinese Cultural Centre, added that “Nigeria is the country where China has the largest engineering contract, the second largest exporting market, and the third largest trade partner for China in Africa.

According to him, “2024 was a successful year for the two countries, the climax of the success being the elevation of the two countries’ bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership by President Bola Tinubu when he visited China. 2025 will be a lot better.”

The ambassador noted that one of the key pillars of the Nigeria-China relationship is the very close people-to-people and cultural exchange, and the Chinese New Year celebration serves as a significant catalyst in promoting the exchange.

“Nigeria is a major African country that has world influence, and being a partner country of BRICS, China looks forward to working with it to implement the 10 Action Partnerships that will benefit citizens of the two countries.

“Happy Chinese New Year to all of the Chinese communities in Nigeria. I also wish the people of Nigeria a year filled with joy, peace, prosperity, and love.

“The year of the snake represents hard work, intelligence, happiness, so we hope that the year of the snake will bring peace and prosperity for Chinese and Nigerian people.

“Each year, we organize this Spring Festival Temple Fair, and this year, we invited over 2,000, both Nigerians and Chinese, to enjoy and celebrate together with us,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Mr. Oraeluno Raphael Obi, said the relationship between Nigeria and China is “steeped in history,” marked by mutual respect and shared aspirations.

“Just as the snake sheds its skin to embrace new beginnings, our bilateral ties continue to evolve, reflecting our commitment to wisdom and transformation.”

Obi noted that the two countries share a common trait, boasting rich and diverse cultures with deep historical roots that continue to influence their modern societies.

According to him, despite their geographical distance, they find common ground in their shared values of family, community, and respect for elders, as reflected in the vibrant festivals of Nigeria and the colorful traditions of China.

He added that the rich culinary delights, diverse artistic expressions, and cherished traditional practices of both two countries serve as vibrant testaments to the beauty of their cultures, cultivating a profound spirit of cross-cultural understanding and mutual appreciation.

“The goodwill that China has extended towards Nigeria in various sectors, particularly in culture and tourism, has been instrumental in enhancing our bilateral relationship.

“The collaborative efforts in cultural exchanges, art exhibitions, and tourism initiatives have not only enriched our societies but have also created avenues for economic growth and development.

“As we celebrate this new year, I would like to reaffirm our commitment to promoting and strengthening the bilateral cultural ties between Nigeria and China.

“The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy is dedicated to implementing policies and programmes that foster cultural exchange, support artistic collaborations and enhance Tourism opportunities.

“We envision a future where our cultural interactions flourish, creating a network of shared experiences that benefit both nations.”

Also in his remarks, Mr. Xu Zhen Tao, the Deputy Director of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, said Nigeria and China have enjoyed a long-standing friendship since establishing diplomatic relations in the mid-20th century.

He said: “Under the Belt and Road Initiative, China-Nigeria cooperation not only deepens the bilateral relations, but creates more opportunities for realizing stability, prosperity and development across the African continent and even globally.”

The Director of the Centre for Contemporary China-Africa Research in Nigeria, Prof. Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, noted that the event is part of cultural integration, where we learn from each other.

This mutual understanding, he added, enables us to coexist peacefully, as we accept and appreciate the values and norms of other cultures.

“China is a great civilization with a history of more than 5,000 years, and it strives to celebrate its culture worldwide.

"China is a great civilization with a history of more than 5,000 years, and it strives to celebrate its culture worldwide.

"Similarly, Nigeria is proud of its rich cultural heritage, but the key difference between