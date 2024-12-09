BUA Group, one of Africa’s largest foods, mining, manufacturing, and industrial conglomerates, has signed an agreement with Starlinger & Co. Limited of Austria, a leading global supplier of machinery for the production of packaging materials, in a strategic move to expand into the production of high-quality packaging materials.

The state-of-the-art packaging production facility will have the capacity to produce an impressive 600 million polypropylene (PP) block-bottom bags per annum. This new business segment will enable BUA Group to diversify its product offerings to meet the growing demand for sustainable innovative packaging solutions across its entire business amidst its rapid expansion efforts.

The agreement marks Starlinger’s largest contract in Africa and its second-largest worldwide, showcasing the scale and significance of the partnership.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior executives from both companies. Speaking at the event, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder/Executive Chairman of BUA Group, highlighted the importance of the project, stating: “As we focus on securing the future of our business through innovative investments, having our own packaging unit becomes imperative. This facility will meet the packaging needs of our various factories, including cement, sugar, and flour, and support future expansion plans.”

The executive chairman also added that by leveraging its extensive manufacturing expertise, it aimed to set new industry standards for sustainability, quality, and cost-effectiveness.

Harald Neumuller, CEO of Starlinger & Co. Limited, expressed enthusiasm over the business partnership. He noted: “We are honored to collaborate with BUA Group, a distinguished conglomerate with remarkable achievements. This project reflects our commitment to delivering industrial packaging solutions tailored to BUA Group’s diverse operations. We look forward to a successful partnership.”

BUA Group said it remains steadfast in its mission to invest in cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, driving operational efficiency and delivering exceptional products to its customers.

