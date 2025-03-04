Borno State Government, in partnership with Oxfam International, has launched a $1.2 million project to promote inclusive governance and representation of marginalized groups in decision-making processes in two Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

Speaking at the launch, Samuel Lashom, Oxfam’s Project Coordinator in Nigeria, said the project aims to strengthen democratic principles and foster social cohesion, ensuring that all voices are heard and governance is responsive to every citizen’s needs.

The project will utilize the Community Development Plan (CDP) model, allowing grassroots communities to participate in development decisions. It targets 3,100 direct beneficiaries, with 100 participants from each of the 31 wards where the project will be implemented.

The focus is on building the capacity of duty bearers, including political and traditional leaders. The project is expected to make a significant impact in promoting inclusive governance and community participation in Borno and Adamawa States.

“Inclusive governance is crucial for building a resilient and equitable society,” Lashom noted. “Through this partnership, we aim to create platforms for dialogue and collaboration, ensuring diverse perspectives shape policy and development.”

The $1.2 million project will include capacity-building workshops, community outreach programs, and advocacy initiatives. It is expected to run for a period of two years, focusing on sustainable impact and long-term change.

Local community leaders and civil society organizations have expressed support for the project, acknowledging its potential to address existing gaps in governance and promote social inclusion.

The Borno State Government and Oxfam have reaffirmed their commitment to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure the project’s successful implementation and achieve its objectives.

Borno Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Haladu Garba, reiterated the state government’s commitment to promoting inclusive governance in partnership with stakeholders.

