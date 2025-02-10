In a landmark achievement, Nigeria and Bahrain have signed a historic agreement aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and boosting trade and cooperation between the two nations.

The deal was sealed during a recent visit by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, to Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During his visit, Ambassador Tuggar engaged in bilateral discussions with his Bahraini counterpart, Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

The meeting focused on key areas, including strengthening diplomatic relations, facilitating foreign direct investment from Bahrain, and enhancing trade and investment opportunities.

The ministers also explored cooperation in the oil and gas sectors, with a particular emphasis on onshore projects and the development of the 8th train LNG.

The ministers also discussed the training of Nigerian diplomats and collaboration within multilateral forums.

The visit culminated in the signing of a Joint Communiqué, officially establishing diplomatic relations between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This agreement marks a significant milestone in fostering closer ties and cooperation between the two nations.

It also aligns with Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to strengthen international partnerships, as evident in Dr Al Zayani’s recent chairing of the national committee for monitoring the implementation of the outcomes of the Bahrain Summit initiatives.

