Equities market at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) maintained the losing streak on Thursday as the benchmark Index lost 0.27 per cent to close at 64,448.96 basis points.

Consequently, the year-to-date gain of the local bourse fell to 25.75 per cent, despite the Exchange printing a higher number of 20 gainers than 17 losers.

Notably, investors took profit on symbols such as Nascon, Union Bank of Nigeria, United Capital, Zenith Bank, Access Holdings, Lafarge Africa, United Bank for Africa and Guaranty Trust Holding Company hence, their respective share prices moderated by 5.15 per cent, 1.43 per cent, 1.36 per cent, 1.31 per cent, 0.89 per cent, 0.73 per cent, 0.36 per cent, and 0.27 per cent.

Owing to the bearish trading outing on Thursday, the market capitalisation shed N96.50 billion to close at N35.27 trillion.

Market breadth closed positive with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. Cutix topped 14 others on the leader’s table having appreciated in share value by eight per cent, while Nascon led 11 others on the laggard’s log after it’s share value dipped by 5.15 per cent.

Performance across sub-indices tracked was bullish, as three of the five sub-sector gauges tracked closed in green. The NGX Insurance, NGX Consumer Goods, and NGX Oil/ Gas indices rose by 0.49 per cent, 0.34 per cent, and 0.06 per cent respectively.

On the other hand, The NGX Banking, and the NGX Industrial indexes fell by 0.47 per cent and 0.03 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, activities at the local bourse on Thursday were impressive as analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 49.82 per cent . A total of 320.35 million shares valued at N3.73 billion were exchanged in 5,176 deals. Fidelity Bank led the volume and value charts with 80.05 million units traded in deals worth N595.54 million.

