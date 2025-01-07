The State Information Technology Agency (SITA), the national agency responsible for delivering IT support to government services, has successfully reinstated network operations across all healthcare facilities in the Western Cape.

The recent network outage disrupted telephone and email communications at numerous healthcare facilities in the province.

While The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness alerted the media of the outage at 8:45am this morning, the exact start time and duration of this outage have not been publicly disclosed, nor has the cause for it.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) remained unaffected throughout.

"We thank the public for their patience and understanding during the outage, and a special thanks to our media partners for ensuring the public remains informed and up to date with the latest developments," the department said in a statement.

In previous incidents, such as in August 2018, network outages lasted approximately 1 hour and 35 minutes due to power-related issues at Sita's Centurion site.

Katja Hamilton