THE Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) on Wednesday took a significant step in its mission to expand access to education by participating in a crucial sensitization meeting organized by the Kebbi State Government.

According to a statement by Nasir Ayitogo, for Director, Corporate Communications, NELFUND, the meeting, was aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of NELFUND’s student loan programme, brought together key stakeholders from all tertiary institutions in the state.

Managing Director/CEO, NELFUND, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, who led the Fund’s delegation was received by the Kebbi State Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Isa Abubakar Tugga, along with heads of tertiary institutions and students across the state.

The statement added that the gathering provided a platform for robust discussions, addressing concerns and clarifying the intricacies of the student loan scheme.

During his address, Mr. Sawyerr emphasized the critical role of NELFUND in bridging the financial gap for Nigerian students seeking higher education.

He elaborated on the fund’s objectives, highlighting that NELFUND was established with a clear mandate: to ensure that no Nigerian student is denied the opportunity to obtain a quality education due to financial constraints.

“NELFUND’s mission is simple yet profound—to make education accessible to all by providing financial support to students enrolled in accredited tertiary institutions across Nigeria,” Mr. Sawyerr explained.

“The NELFUND Student Loan is a government-backed initiative designed to offer interest-free loans that cover tuition fees and living expenses, thereby alleviating the financial burden on students and their families.”

The Managing Director took the opportunity to delve into specific areas of the programme that had raised questions among stakeholders, such as the application process, repayment terms, criteria for institutional onboarding, and the overall objectives of the fund.

His detailed explanations provided much-needed clarity and reinforced the commitment of NELFUND to support students throughout their academic journey.

One of the key points Mr. Sawyerr stressed was the importance of institutional cooperation in the success of the loan scheme.

He urged the heads of institutions present to ensure timely submission of student data, which is crucial for processing loan applications efficiently.

This call to action was well-received, with many institutions pledging their support to facilitate the smooth implementation of the program in Kebbi State.

In his remarks, Mr. Sawyerr also paid tribute to the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose administration’s unwavering commitment to education and youth empowerment led to the establishment of NELFUND.

“The creation of NELFUND and the launch of the student loan scheme are clear testaments to President Tinubu’s dedication to the future of Nigeria. He recognizes that the nation’s progress is inextricably linked to the education of its youth, and his actions have been pivotal in making this initiative a reality,” Mr. Sawyerr stated.

The sensitization meeting was not only informative but also served as a catalyst for further collaboration between NELFUND and the Kebbi State Government.

The state’s Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Isa Abubakar Tugga, expressed his appreciation for NELFUND’s efforts and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to ensuring that the benefits of the student loan program reach every deserving student in Kebbi.

As the meeting concluded, it was clear that NELFUND’s engagement in Kebbi State had set the stage for a more inclusive and supportive educational environment.

Mr. Sawyerr assured the stakeholders that NELFUND would continue to work closely with the state and its institutions, with plans to return in the near future to present cheques to benefiting students and institutions.

The session was a resounding success, leaving the participants with a deeper understanding of the NELFUND student loan program and a renewed commitment to making higher education accessible to all Nigerian students.

