The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has assured the general public of its enhanced safety surveillance within Nigerian airspace.

Speaking during the annual staff New Year prayers and the 25th anniversary celebration on Tuesday in Abuja, the acting Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, stated that the Authority has strengthened its safety surveillance.

“And let me be honest with you, what Mr. President has done with his Renewed Hope agenda has ensured that our minister, with his five-point agenda, has given us the opportunity to perform even better. We are going to continue performing at a higher level.

“Anything that will make every airline comply, we will do. Recently, we had to sanction some airlines, and they accepted their sanctions.

“We sanctioned five airlines because they refused to refund ticket payments, but they have agreed to pay on time. So, for this year, 2025, we hope to see more progress and better performance.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to focus on delivering core functions while meeting performance targets.

“The attacks are not affecting my work. There are no distractions because I am resolute in doing what I’m supposed to do.

“My confirmation is in the hands of Mr. President. When the time comes, he will do the needful. For now, it is not distracting me. I’m focused on my job,” he stated.

Najomo mentioned that his management is motivating staff in the best possible ways, in addition to providing an improved work environment.

“We will be fully digitalized. We also have the flight data center, the CPD portal, and the DATR portal to make doing business easier and more seamless.”

The highlight of the event was the hoisting of the NCAA @25 flag and the unveiling of the anniversary monument by the Acting Director-General of Civil Aviation (Ag. DGCA), Nigeria, Capt. Chris Najomo, accompanied by his management team and numerous NCAA staff members.

