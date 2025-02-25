Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Nairobi, Kenya, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy across the region. This new office will serve as Mindware’s East African headquarters and will further reinforce its commitment to delivering top-tier IT solutions to its growing network of partners and customers in the MEA region.

The company has appointed Spiros Rafailovits as the Territory Manager for East Africa. Rafailovits will lead a dedicated, locally-based team focused on driving business growth and deepening relationships with channel partners. Nicholas Argyrides, Mindware’s Regional Vice President for the Gulf and East Africa, will oversee operations in this new market.

The office, located in Nairobi’s bustling Westlands Business District, provides strategic proximity to vendors, partners, and key stakeholders. Mindware’s presence in Kenya will facilitate quicker response times, enhanced local support, and stronger engagement with the East African partner ecosystem.

According to Nicholas Argyrides, “Mindware’s decision to expand into Kenya is driven by the country’s rapid economic growth and its emerging role as a major technology hub in Africa. With its growing digital economy and increasing demand for IT infrastructure, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and AI, Kenya presents an excellent opportunity to support our channel partners. Our focus will be on providing localized support through strong global vendor partnerships, investing in technical training, financial backing, and market awareness initiatives to drive digital transformation in Kenya and the surrounding region. Our mid-term goal is to establish Kenya as our East African hub, expanding into Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Ethiopia.”

In the upcoming weeks, Mindware will host an official inauguration event in Nairobi. This event will bring together key stakeholders, industry leaders, technology vendors, and regional partners, offering an opportunity to discuss Mindware’s vision for East Africa, strengthen collaborations, and explore new business opportunities.

Mindware has long-standing partnerships with some of the world’s leading technology vendors, including Dell Technologies, Oracle, Microsoft, RSA, and Broadcom. These alliances enable Mindware to deliver cutting-edge solutions in areas like infrastructure, networking, cybersecurity, AI, and cloud computing. Through these strategic partnerships, Mindware is poised to bring advanced technology solutions to businesses across Kenya and East Africa.

“We are excited to open our first office in Kenya, marking a major step in our East African growth. With its dynamic tech scene and strong economy, Kenya is the ideal location for Mindware to enhance our regional partnerships and empower businesses with advanced technology,” said Spiros Rafailovits, Territory Manager for East Africa.

About Mindware

Mindware is a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, serving over 7,500 partners across 13 countries. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware has spent over three decades offering cutting-edge IT solutions and AI technologies to empower digital transformation. The company’s portfolio includes a range of industry-leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, storage, and AI solutions. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) approach, Mindware provides reselling partners with essential services such as pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, AI enablement, marketing tools, and channel-enabling programs. With strategically positioned logistics centers, Mindware ensures efficient distribution across all channels, serving the needs of partners and customers in both traditional IT and emerging AI markets.

