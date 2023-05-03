Eagle Intelligent Health, a new secure telehealth app, has launched in South Africa to connect local skilled doctors and specialists with individuals in need of healthcare.

Made possible through a partnership with MediBüddy, a subsidiary of BüddyCentral group - a South African-based financial services group - the Eagle Intelligent Health app enables users access to telehealth services, regardless of their location.



Telehealth is a growing global trend that has accelerated over the past three years and continues to do so. It has become increasingly popular in South Africa, where access to quality healthcare remains a significant challenge.



The disparity between private and public healthcare aside, many people – particularly those living in rural areas - do not have easy access to healthcare facilities. Transportation costs, long wait times, and the risk of exposure to infectious diseases discourage many people from seeking medical care.

Reframing patient care



The app, with free sign up and access to free telemedicine video visits during its limited launch period, is a solution for people who usually spend time and money getting to a clinic or hospital. In addition to quickly accessing medical consultations with South African doctors, users can get prescriptions and sick notes sent to their mobile phones from their healthcare session.



“Rethinking new ways to care for patients will continue for years to come and the advancement of technology is helping the process along. To make a difference, we need to consult with more patients more efficiently, keep their loved ones in the loop concerning their conditions and progress, and create a history that is in the cloud and is with them for life," said Zaheer Kader, chief medical officer and principal of MediBüddy.



The Eagle Intelligent Health app also creates an electronic health record, which makes accessing and sharing a user’s medical history with family members and doctors in the future, easy.



“Quality and affordable healthcare shouldn’t have limitations. Common illness, life-threatening diseases, and preventative ailments don’t favour fortune, and neither should healthcare,” says Arvind Raichur, chief executive officer, and co-founder of Eagle Intelligent Health. “Our technology is transforming traditional healthcare as we know it by helping meet the present-day needs of the people in South Africa in an exciting new way.”

AI-driven medtech



With AI and machine learning technology, the Eagle Intelligent Health app provides physician-approved information and resources regarding your consultation in an easy-to-understand language, so that users can better understand and manage their health and wellness.



The Eagle Intelligent Health app complies with the Protection of Personal Information Act.



"Our goal is to improve access to healthcare for all in South Africa so that it is a reality, not privilege, and we believe that telehealth is an excellent way to achieve this," says Raichur.

