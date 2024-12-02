Kenya’s Kisumu port has benefited from the ongoing infrastructure projects in Uganda, with increased cargo throughput giving the facility the much-needed boost.

According to the latest data by the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), in 2017, the port used to receive just 10 vessels and in 2021, it recorded the first above 50,000 tonnes of exports and 1,950 metric tonnes of imports, with 77 vessels calling.

In the past two years, it has recorded the highest throughput, with 115 vessels calling at the port in 2023, with a total cargo throughput of 127,745.2 metric tonnes.

By October 2024, the port had received 176 vessels with 220,996.4 metric tonnes of exports and 1,288.2 metric tonnes of imports, bringing a total of 222,284.6 metric tonnes. The KPA targets to end the year with more than 223,500 tonnes.

Port manager Charles Kitur said last month, the facility was boosted by a new Ugandan tanker vessel, MT Elgon, plying Lake Victoria.

“The port realised an increase of 85 vessels registration, as compared to the same period 2023. The vessels registered include MV Uhuru, MT Kabaka Mutebi II, MV Uhuru II, MT Elgon, MV Orion II and MVMango Tree,” Mr Kitur said.

Last October, the port registered 38,299 metric tonnes of exports and nil imports. The shipments during the period included 28,999.7 metric tonnes of petroleum, ceramic tiles (2,403.2 metric tonnes), bagged fertiliser (1,175.5 metric tonnes) and steel billets at 5,720.6 metric tonnes.

MT Kabaka Mutebi II made the most calls to Kisumu port with 35 per cent of total cargo followed by MV Uhuru II (25 per cent) and MV Orion II (22 per cent). MT Elgon, which was launched last month, had nine per cent while MV Uhuru and MV Uhuru II had four per cent each.

Mombasa port and Northern Corridor chairman Ogambi Agayo said the feat was a result of an improved multi-modal transportation system.“Easy cargo movement from different counties transported by road, metre gauge railway and through the lake has greatly contributed to increased cargo at Kisumu port,” he said.

© Copyright 2022 Nation Media Group. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).