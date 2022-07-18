Kenya has decided to continue exempting Egyptian exports from customs duties for a year, starting from July 1st 2022 until the end of June 2023, according to a recent statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry.

This decision comes after Kenya obtained the approval of the East African Community’s (EAC) Customs Union to extend the exemption of customs duties on imports from Egypt and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) for an additional year.

Egypt has been ranked first among the top 28 exporters to Kenya in 2021, acquiring more than 70% of the Kenyan market as compared to its peers.

In 2021, trade exchange between Egypt and Kenya increased by 4.7% to $666 million, versus $635.8 million in 2020, Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS) Yahya El-Wathik Bellah said.

Egyptian exports to the Kenyan market rose by 3.3% year-on-year (YoY) to $465.7 million in 2021 from $448.5 million, El-Wathik Bellah added.

