Infinity Power will launch 18 electric vehicles (EVs) charging stations to serve the participants in the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Deputy CEO Ahmed Mulla announced on October 26th during a seminar on the company’s business and future plans.

The company has developed a solar energy plant in Sharm El-Sheikh, with a capacity of 6 megawatts, Mulla revealed.

The plant is set to generate power for more than 5,000 houses in the city, contributing to carbon emissions reduction by 4.368 million tons annually, he added.

For his part, Managing Director Shams Abdel Ghaffar highlighted that the 18 charging stations include 16 charger points that cover 9 alternating current (AC) chargers and other direct current (DC) chargers.

In the same vein, Abdel Ghaffar unveiled that the company is considering some investment opportunities in the Middle Eastern markets, including Jordan.

Additionally, he said that Infinity Power is ambitious to bring the number of it charging stations to 500 in 2025.

