The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday that it had reached a staff-level agreement with Ghana's authorities on the fifth review of the country's loan programme.

Once approved by the IMF's Executive Board, Ghana will gain access to about $385 million, taking disbursements to date to more than $2.8 billion, the Fund said in a statement.

"Macroeconomic stabilization is taking root. Growth in (the first half of) 2025 was stronger than anticipated, underpinned by strong services activity and agricultural output. The external sector has improved noticeably on robust exports - particularly gold and cocoa," the statement said.

"The positive momentum is expected to continue into 2026, with growth projected at 4.8%. Inflation is forecast to remain within the Bank of Ghana's target band."

