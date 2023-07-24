ACCRA - Ghana's central bank has raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 30.0%, it said on Monday, after inflation rose for two consecutive months.

The cocoa-, gold- and oil-producing West African nation is grappling with its worst economic crisis in a generation.

Ghana's consumer inflation edged up in June and May, after slowing for four months in a row from a more than two-decade high of 54.1% year on year in December.

