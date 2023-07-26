FlyNamibia is partnering with Airlink to promote its flights and services to travel agents worldwide. Through the Global Distribution System (GDS), Airlink has global reach and the ability to display and sell its inventory in many markets.



FlyNamibia will enjoy the same global access through this partnership. Simultaneously, FlyNamibia will launch a new website co-branded with Airlink. This website will be linked directly to the Amadeus Altea reservation portal, making the booking process simpler and more user-friendly.

This partnership will allow FlyNamibia to expand its reach and grow its business. It will also make it easier for travellers to book flights with FlyNamibia.

FlyNamibia CEO, Andre Compion says: "Joining the GDS is a major milestone for our growing airline and it will be a boost for Namibia because it makes our flights, network and schedule visible to customers in parts of the world that, until now, we have been unable to access. It also lets us provide customers with a convenient, user-friendly and seamless booking platform."

"This is one of the logical progressions we envisaged when Airlink invested in FlyNamibia last September. It will help us strengthen air services within Namibia and support the Namibia Airports Company in positioning Windhoek’s Hosea Kutako International Airport as an alternative SADC region gateway hub.

"By building connectivity and extending FlyNamibia’s reach, we will unlock new markets and efficiencies for Namibia’s business, trade, travel and tourism sectors," explains Rodger Foster, Airlink CEO and managing director.

Last September Airlink acquired a 40% stake in FlyNamibia in an investment that signaled its confidence and faith in Namibia and its bright economic prospects.

"Namibia’s economic expansion is stimulating demand for travel to and from the country. FlyNamibia’s access to the GDS exponentially enhances and increases our ability to tap into this and open new markets. Whilst we are moving closer and deepening our relationship with Airlink, FlyNamibia will continue to operate its own flights and retain its own unique brand and image.

"This dovetails neatly with Namibia’s Harambee Prosperity Plan II and the National Transport Policy vision for efficient, world-class air transport services," explains Compion.

Although FlyNamibia’s inventory will be displayed on the GDS, all bookings for flights taking place up to and including 28 August, will be managed on FlyNamibia’s current reservation system.

Reservations for FlyNamibia flights from 29 August onwards will be processed on the GDS with customers able to follow instructions on the website which will be linked to the new booking portal.

FlyNamibia will maintain parallel systems for six weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

