South African-based airline Airlink is acquiring a 40% strategic equity holding in privately-owned Windhoek-based FlyNamibia. This venture is aligned with the Economic Advancement objectives set out under Namibia's Harambee Prosperity Plan II for 2021-2025, Airlink says.

The investment, worth an undisclosed monetary sum, is underpinned by a commercial franchise agreement under which FlyNamibia will adopt Airlink’s “4Z” International Air Transport Association (Iata) designator for its ticket sales and scheduled flights while retaining its unique corporate identity, brand and aircraft livery.

It will also see FlyNamibia’s inventory attaining higher visibility and being promoted on Airlink’s computerised reservation system and on those of major foreign airlines which have partnered with Airlink.

The changes will come into effect as soon as practicable, after which all existing bookings for FlyNamibia flights will be amended at no cost to its customers.

Airlink will also provide additional airline operations, technical and commercial skills training and development support for FlyNamibia.

From its Johannesburg hub, Airlink serves Windhoek up to four times a day and Walvis Bay daily. In addition, from Cape Town, Airlink operates up to three return flights a day to Windhoek and a daily return service to Walvis Bay.

FlyNamibia currently operates domestic flights from Windhoek’s Eros Airport to Ondangwa, Rundu and Katima Mulilo and regional flights to Cape Town operating six times a week from Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Airlink and FlyNamibia will optimise their schedules to provide connections between their respective flights and with long-haul inter-continental flights provided by Airlink’s other commercial partners.

