The construction of a 20km storm drainage project been undertaken by Delta state government to solve the huge flooding challenges in Osubi, Ugolo-Okpe, Okuokoko and environs in Okpe local government area of the state has commenced.

The State Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads), Mr Charles Aniagwu assured shortly after an inspection of the discharge point at Ugolo-Okpe on Tuesday that the first phase of the project is expected to be completed in 2025.

According to him, “this construction is just like what we saw in Asaba where we noticed that flood was disturbing a whole lot of areas in different communities in the capital territory

“Before now, a number of houses in this area are usually submerged during the rainy season and so you had a whole lot of flood not allowing necessary development to take place.

“So, the essence of this storm water drainage, which is about 20 kilometers for this first phase, is to ensure that we drain the whole of Osubi parts of Ugolo-Okpe and also parts of Okuokoko.

“This drainage project is made up of underground storm water drains that would be buried in the ground and covered; by the time we are done, you won’t see it because it will be under the route.

“We also have another section that will be open drains in which case just like what you also saw in some places in Asaba and then the third one is a trapezoidal drain which is more like a triangle to enable de-flooding of the swampy water that distorts development in this particular corridor.”

He continued, “You can see the extent of work that is being done here and the amount of money the administration is also putting in for the purpose of ensuring that our people have a better living condition in this particular corridor.

“This also addresses the issue of meaningful development with the governor making this a priority in the MORE Agenda; to be able to do this shows that you have love for the people.

“The moment it is finished and it’s covered, you may not notice it; you can only feel the impact and so we have come here to see what the contractor is doing.

“We are impressed with the speed of work, even as we also urge him to see, as much as possible, how they can increase the speed so that the people who live in this corridor will not have to experience inconvenience longer than necessary.

“We also plead with all our people who live here that it is for our own good because we could see that the construction work is quite inconveniencing them from going into their homes but let them bear with us and I can see that they are already cooperating.

“We are progressing into the first quarter of next year, but on the whole, the way we are progressing, we are quite sure that before the end of 2025, you would have seen a very very remarkable improvement.”

On the funding of projects across the state, Aniagwu said Governor Oborevwori remained committed to funding all projects in the state, saying; “funding is not going to be a problem because the governor is irrevocably committed to that in all our projects which is why we mobilized this contractor.

“We are hoping that, as they work and they make necessary certificates available, the Governor is very much poised to stay committed to each of the projects that we are undertaking.”

Other projects inspected by the Commissioner include; Esezi Road in Orerokpe and Orerokpe – Okuloho – Oviri-Okpe – Aragba-Okpe Road in Okpe Local Government Area.

At Abraka, in Ethiope East Local Government Area, the Commissioner also inspected the remedial works on the Old Abraka-Eku Road and directed the contractor to ensure its completion within three weeks.

The President-General of Oruarivie-Abraka kingdom, Chief Ovie Emudainohwo, commended Governor Oborevwori for embarking on the remedial works on the road, describing the effort as remarkable.

He pledged the support of the community to ensure the prompt completion of the project.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).