Ethiopian Airlines Group, the fastest-growing global airline brand and Africa’s largest airline brand, has recognised travel agencies.

Ethiopian has rewarded the top three travel agencies in eight different categories based on their performance from January to December 2022.

The eight categories are Ethiopian Overall Top Performer, Ethiopian Top Market Share Performer, Newly Emerging Travel Agencies, Industry Pioneers, Ethiopian top Tour package seller, Ethiopian best booking quality Performer, Ethiopian Top Corporate seller, and Ethiopian best online check-in Contributor.

Pivotal role

Recognising the pivotal role of travel agencies in easing travel experiences to customers, Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer Mesfin Tasew said: “Ethiopian Airlines attaches great importance to travel agencies and the significant role they play in the development of travel, tourism and socio-economic activities by easing travel arrangements. Ever since launching its operations, Ethiopian has been working closely with travel agencies. As a noted commercial airline with successful services of more than seven decades, Ethiopian has built deep-rooted, historical business partnerships that it will continue to nurture.”

In an era of technology where customers demand for the most convenient services, the harmonisation between the airline and the travel agencies in offering seamless customer services will have multiple benefits to the parties on one hand and to the proliferation of the country’s travel and tourism industry on the other.

Ethiopian is cognisant of the great contribution of travel agencies to the airline’s performance and customer handling experiences. There are indeed a number of fertile grounds for the travel agencies to widen their horizon and exploit so that they will be competitive in the international arena.

Among others, working with Africa’s biggest airline, proximity to Africa’s major hubBole International Airport with an annual total passenger carrying capacity of close to 20 million, availability of skilled workforce that can meet industry standards with training from Ethiopian Aviation University, among others are some of the enticing opportunities available for the travel agencies to take advantage of.

