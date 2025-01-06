Ethiopia was rocked by a record 10 earthquakes in just 24 hours this week, raising fears of recurring tremors in recent weeks.

According to the US Geological Survey, the multiple quakes, ranging in magnitude from 4.3 to 5.1 on the Richter scale, occurred around the Fentale volcano in the Awash region of the country’s main Rift Valley.“Over the past few days, seismic activity in the Awash area has picked up significantly,” said Tom Pfeiffer, a volcanologist at Volcano Discovery.“The risk of a new volcanic eruption in this part of the African Rift is now higher than before, because the most likely cause of the quakes is a (shallow) magma intrusion, which in turn can easily break the surface and produce an eruption.”The strongest quack recorded was a magnitude 5.1 in central Ethiopia at around 1.20 am on December 30, with the tremors felt as far away as the capital Addis Ababa.

It marked a troubling series of seismic events in the Ethiopian region around Mount Fentale, where repeated earthquakes have terrified communities and raised concerns among experts about possible future natural disasters.

Speaking to a local media, Adem Bahi, the Awash Fentale district administrator, said the quakes had forced thousands of people to flee their homes, with families now in need of shelter, food and other basic necessities.“More than 100 houses have been damaged in the Awash Fentale area of ​​the Afar region, while 2,560 people have been displaced and livestock have died,” he said.

Prof Atalay Ayele, director of the Institute of Geophysics, Space Science and Astronomy at Addis Ababa University, said while the phenomenon had remained “quiet”, its intensity and magnitude had increased to 5.1 on the Richter scale.

On December 14, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck the same area, causing widespread panic. Earlier, on November 26, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the region, damaging several homes and forcing evacuations. Smaller tremors and explosions have been recorded regularly, adding to residents’ fears.

Experts attribute these events to tectonic activity in the East African Rift Valley, a region known for its geological instability.

Mount Fentale, a dormant volcano, lies at the centre of this seismic zone, and its activity has become increasingly concerning.

This Ethiopian volcano last erupted in 1820.

Dr Meseret Getachew, a seismologist at Addis Ababa University, warns of the escalating risks.“This sequence of earthquakes is alarming. If the trend continues, critical infrastructure such as roads, dams, and energy facilities could face severe damage, endangering lives and livelihoods,” he said.

The tremors, according to Dr Meseret, are also threatening the nearby natural and cultural sites, including the Awash National Park, a Unesco World Heritage site.

Prolonged seismic activity could irreparably damage the park’s biodiversity and tourism potential, he said.

Seismologists and disaster experts are calling on the Ethiopian government to take immediate action to address the crisis.

Speaking to The EastAfrican, Dr Yonas Workineh, a disaster relief expert, said improved monitoring systems, public awareness campaigns and enhanced disaster preparedness were essential to mitigate future risks.“The magnitude and frequency of these earthquakes require a coordinated response. We need global support to rebuild and prepare for potential future disasters,” Dr Yonas said.

