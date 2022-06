Ethiopia's economy is seen expanding 9.2% in 2022/23, finance minister Ahmed Shide said in his budget speech on Tuesday.

Ahmed's speech, due to be read in parliament, said the economy was expected to grow by 6%-7% in the 2021/22 fiscal year, from a forecast of 8.7% given last June. (Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw Writing by George Obulutsa Editing by James Macharia Chege)



Reuters