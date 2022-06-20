Egypt’s wheat imports from Russia surged 84% year-on-year (YoY) during the period from March until May, Reuters reported on June 15th.

The North African country received 1.056 million tons of wheat from Russia in the March-May period, compared to 573,213 tons in the same period a year earlier.

During the period from January until May, Egypt’s total wheat imports declined by 24% YoY to 3.3 million tons, while wheat imports from Russia decreased by 30% YoY in the same period to 1.66 million tons.

On June 16th, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea revealed that trade exchange between Egypt and Russia amounted to $4.7 billion in 2021, increasing by 5.1% YoY from $4.5 billion.

