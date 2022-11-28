Egypt’s exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose to around 8 million tons in 2022, up by 14.28% from 7 million tons in 2021, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla stated during the 8th Egypt Oil and Gas Convention on November 27th.

El-Molla added that LNG exports to the European Union (EU) accounted for 90% this year, compared to 80% in 2021.

Moreover, he noted all the successes that the oil sector had achieved were the result of an integrated program executed by partnerships of state-owned entities, the private sector, and international companies, with full support from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

He also said that the oil and gas sector had the outstanding human resources, skills, and expertise required to achieve its climate goals.

It is worth noting that the 8th Egypt Oil and Gas Convention is held at Dusit Thani Lakeview Cairo hotel in Egypt from November 27th and 29th.

The three-day event includes discussions and workshops on decarbonization, diversification of energy sources, the gap between supply and demand, and how to attract investments to the Egyptian market.

