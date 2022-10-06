Egypt - Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry met on Tuesday with President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi during his visit to the Congolese capital of Kinshasa to participate in the preparatory ministerial meeting of the COP27.

A statement by the ministry said that Shoukry conveyed to the Congolese president the greetings of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, praising the great coordination between the two countries, which culminated in Congo hosting the preparatory ministerial meeting for the upcoming UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change that will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh this November (COP27).

Shoukry also emphasised the attention paid by the Egyptian presidency of the conference to the priorities of Africa, highlighting its special status as one of the regions of the world most affected by the negative consequences of climate change.

Moreover, the minister stressed the importance of uniting the African voice to ensure that the conference will produce results that meet the aspirations of the African peoples and reflect the concerns and priorities of the continent, especially on the topics of adaptation to the negative effects of climate change and the issue of climate finance.

Additionally, Shoukry reviewed Egypt’s efforts to contribute to the stability of the region — especially in the DRC — stressing his country’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the brotherly state of the DRC by providing support in the field of capacity-building and transferring expertise in various fields of interest.

