Egypt's annual core inflation recorded 14.6% in June 2022, compared to 13.3% in May, according to data released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) on July 7th.

The monthly consumer price index (CPI) registered 1.2% last June, compared to 1.6% in May.

On July 7th, Egypt's annual headline inflation rate declined to 14.7% in June 2022, compared to 5.3% in the same month of 2021.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).