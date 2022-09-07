Trade exchange between Egypt and Saudi Arabia grew by 41% year-on-year (YoY) in 2021, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir revealed on September 6th.

Samir noted that trade exchange between the two countries amounted to $4.57 billion in 2021, compared to $3.236 billion in 2020.

In a meeting with the Saudi Ambassador to Cairo Osama Bin Ahmed, Samir said that Egypt welcomes more investments by Saudi companies in various sectors and aims to build industrial partnerships between the private sectors of both countries.

For his part, Osama bin Ahmed stated that Saudi Arabia seeks to achieve industrial and investment integration with Egypt.

