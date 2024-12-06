In a letter written on 21 November 2024 to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, ZADHR, which is represented by their lawyer, Precious Chakasikwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, asked the Ncube-led ministry to provide it with an account of how much special surtax on sugar content in beverages had been collected from 9 February 2024, when government gazetted Statutory Instrument 16/24, the Customs and Excise (Tariff) (Amendment) Notice, 2024 (No. 5).

ZADHR also wants the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion to furnish it with an account of what cancer drugs and equipment have been procured since the introduction of the sugar tax and the list of hospitals to which these have been distributed to.

The doctor’s association made the request for access to the information in terms of the provisions of section 7 of the Freedom of Information Act.

ZADHR’s request is aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

In February, government introduced a levy on sugary beverages claiming that this was aimed at discouraging people from consuming too much sugar, which it blamed for causing some forms of cancer.

Ncube justified the introduction of the sugar tax as a response to growing concerns on the adverse effects of consumption of sugar, stating that the funds generated from the levy would be ring-fenced for therapy and procurement of cancer equipment.

