Delta Airlines is expanding its South Africa network, introducing a new, seasonal triangular route from Atlanta-Johannesburg-Cape Town-Atlanta starting 2 December 2022. The four-times-weekly route will complement nonstop service from both Cape Town and Johannesburg to Atlanta and mean both cities will have daily operations to the US by the end of this year.

"As demand for travel increases, we’ll be offering our largest-ever schedule between South Africa and the U.S. this summer," said Jimmy Eichelgruen, Delta’s director, sales for Africa, the Middle East and India. "Thanks to this added connectivity, customers will have access to more than 160 cities in North and South America, giving people even more opportunity to reconnect or expand business ties between our two countries, which US Government data estimated to be worth $17.8bn in 2019."

Delta’s South Africa flights are operated using Airbus A350-900 aircraft with four product experiences Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

The new route offers international travel only – customers are unable to travel domestically from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

The seasonal "triangle" route will operate as follows:

Flight DL236/237

• Departs from Atlanta at 6pm to arrive in Johannesburg at 4.05pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays

• Departs from Johannesburg at 6.20pm to arrive in Cape Town at 8.35pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

• Departs from Cape Town at 10.50pm to arrive in Atlanta at 8am on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

The nonstop Atlanta-Cape Town service begins 17 December and will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays using the Airbus A350-900.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – Cape Town International Airport

• Departs from Atlanta at 8.50pm.

• Arrives in Cape Town at 4.15pm (next day).

Cape Town International Airport - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

• Departs from Cape Town at 10.50pm.

• Arrives in Atlanta at 8am (next day).

