In a gathering in Harare, children and young people from across Zimbabwe came together to amplify their voices at the Local Conference of Children and Youth (LCOY), held in early October ahead of the upcoming COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. For many of these young participants, this was more than just an event; it was a rare chance to call for meaningful change and to assert their role in the climate action movement.

“…as children, we need to be heard and taken seriously and not just seen as kids. Young people’s voices are key in ensuring that our experiences are truly considered in climate action discussions,” expressed Munashe Masvaure, a Lord Malvern High School student, capturing the collective sentiment of those present.

The conference took place alongside the Second Climate Change and Development Conference in Zimbabwe, underscoring the importance of including youth in climate discussions as the country faces significant climate threats.

According to the 2021 UNICEF Children’s Climate Risk Index, Zimbabwe is ranked as “high risk,” with 7.1 million children—almost half of the population—living under the shadow of climate challenges like food insecurity, water scarcity, and disruptions to basic services.

The Vice President of Zimbabwe, Honourable Dr Constantino D. N. G. Chiwenga, attended the conference’s opening, highlighting the essential role of youth in the nation’s response to climate change. “Empowering our young people is vital, as their perspectives on climate action will shape a resilient future. This conference will showcase their contributions as we prepare for COP29,” he remarked.

This year’s LCOY served as a powerful reminder of the courage and conviction of Zimbabwe’s children and young people, who are determined to contribute to a sustainable future for themselves and future generations. The Local Conference of Children and Youth (LCOY) 2024 was a vibrant breakaway session of Zimbabwe’s Second Climate Change and Development Conference. It provided young people a dedicated space to delve deeply into climate issues and advocate for actionable solutions while deliberating on the COP29 agenda items and developing their positions.

Children shared their concerns about how climate change affects their daily lives, delivering impactful solutions while highlighting the need for unity and cooperation. They urged the government, youth, children, and all stakeholders to join forces in addressing this global crisis.

In their output statement regarding the COP29 agenda, young people urged parties to push for the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG), which affirms that finance must respond to the disproportionate impacts of climate change on children and empower them through targeted measures.

In relation to adaptation, young people called for locally-led adaptation, including children’s perspectives, particularly those from marginalised groups. Regarding the Action on Climate Empowerment (ACE), young people called for age-specific interventions that promote climate education while increasing the capacity of existing platforms to support children and youth in climate change spaces.

At the same event, the United Nations in Zimbabwe’s Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator, Edward Kallon, said: “Children and youth must be at the front and centre in climate policies and implementation as today’s change-makers and tomorrow’s leaders. Let’s ensure their voices and agency are incorporated and their vulnerabilities addressed.”

The planetary crisis of climate change, environmental pollution and biodiversity loss has put virtually every child in the world at risk – with one billion children facing extreme risks to their ability to survive, grow and thrive. It is a fact that children are the least responsible for this global emergency, yet they shoulder the most significant burden of its impact.

Through its 2023 – 2030 Sustainability and Climate Change Action Plan[1] (SCAP), UNICEF galvanises a global commitment to ensure a sustainable world and protect the most vulnerable children from the worst impacts of a changing climate and degrading environment.

Working with governments and communities, this will be achieved through ensuring climate-resilient essential services for children, equipping young people to be champions for the planet, and accelerating a just transition to a nature-positive and carbon-neutral world.

The Local Conference of Youth (LCOY) platform equips young people to be champions for the planet while ensuring their voices are heard in crucial climate policy processes such as the UNFCCC Conference of Parties (COP).

Many thanks to the TUI Care Foundation for its generous support of the Local Conference of Youth (LCOY) 2024.

