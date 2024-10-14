South Africa’s agricultural sector, already vulnerable to drought, faces mounting challenges due to climate change. The prolonged El Niño cycle has led to lower rainfall and extended dry spells, resulting in a 22% drop in the 2023-24 maize harvest, according to the Crop Estimates Committee. Despite the decline, the surplus from the previous season is expected to mitigate immediate impacts. Adaptation strategies are becoming increasingly crucial as the sector grapples with these conditions.

Freezing weather in Limpopo this past winter has severely impacted potato, tomato, and other cash crop farmers, including avocado, citrus, and macadamia producers. While the weather outlook for the 2024/25 summer season is promising, with La Niña expected to bring early rains, unpredictable and extreme weather patterns due to climate change continue to pose challenges.

Predictions that South Africa could see increases of 5-8°C by 2050 in certain regions could threaten crop viability and livestock health. Failed harvests further make farmers hesitant to plant certain crops, which could lead to a decline in overall agricultural output, food inflation, and longer-term economic challenges.

These alarming trends emphasise the critical need for resilient infrastructure and proactive measures to safeguard food production.

Mounting climate risks

The nexus of water, energy, and agricultural security is vital for sustainable development in Africa. For instance in Mozambique, rising temperatures and extreme weather events are projected to lead to a staggering 25% drop in maize yields by 2030. This highlights the vulnerability of African agriculture and the urgent need for resilient infrastructure.

In Nigeria, the agricultural landscape is hindered by inadequate infrastructure, leading to post-harvest losses of up to 40% for perishables like tomatoes and onions. These inefficiencies not only exacerbate food insecurity but also drive up prices, leaving farmers vulnerable to market fluctuations.

Meanwhile, smallholder farmers in Ghana face significant financing challenges, as traditional banks often overlook them due to perceived risks and lack of collateral. This financing gap limits access to essential resources such as seeds and machinery, trapping many farmers in cycles of debt and stifling productivity growth in the sector.

Investing in resilience

As Africa's agricultural sector faces increasing challenges from climate change and inadequate infrastructure, the upcoming African Agri Investment Indaba (AAII) aims to drive significant investment in the continent's agriculture.

Taking place from 18-20 November at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, the event will convene key stakeholders, including agribusiness leaders, institutional investors, government officials, and development agencies, to explore innovative investment opportunities that tackle the sector's critical issues.

Ben Leyka, CEO of the African Agri Council, underscores the importance of the Indaba: "This gathering is vital for forging partnerships that unlock investment across Africa. By focusing on infrastructure development and technological innovation, we can secure the future of food security on the continent."

The AAII aims to foster public-private partnerships and showcase investment-ready projects that tackle interconnected challenges such as climate change, infrastructure deficiencies, and financial barriers.

With initiatives like deploying mini-grids, improving access to markets, and coordinating interventions, the Indaba seeks to stimulate agricultural production and boost local economies.

The nexus approach not only addresses immediate agricultural challenges but also promises multiple benefits for Africa: mitigating climate change, creating jobs, and fostering economic growth.

As stakeholders come together at the Indaba, they will pave the way for sustainable investment that will redefine the agricultural landscape across Africa.

