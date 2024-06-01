A prominent Burkina Faso lawyer and civil society leader has been jailed on charges of participating in a plot against the country's military rulers, days after he was freed from prison, his team said Friday.

Guy Herve Kam appeared at a military court accused of "hatching a plot to try and overthrow" the West African country's junta, according to Prosper Farama, a member of a group of lawyers supporting Kam.

The judges said Kam plotted with others to target the lives of officials, Farama added, in accusations the group denounced as "ridiculous".

After Kam was detained in January, a court ordered his release the following month, a decision confirmed on appeal on April 23.

According to the movement coordinated by Kam and the country's order of lawyers, he was freed and then kidnapped on Wednesday before being jailed again on Thursday.

Several people considered hostile to the military government led by Captain Ibrahim Traore have recently been kidnapped or possibly arrested in the capital Ouagadougou.

Amnesty International on Friday condemned the arrests of Kam and Lieutenant-Colonel Emmanuel Zoungrana, who according to his team, was also kidnapped this week shortly after being released from prison and accused of attempting to "destabilise state institutions".

Amnesty's regional director for West and Central Africa, Samira Daoud, said the accusations against Kam "are unfounded" and called for "his immediate and unconditional release".

"We also condemn the enforced disappearance on the same day of Lieutenant-Colonel Zoungrana, who was forced to follow armed men, suspected to be agents of the Intelligence services," she said in a statement.

"We call on the authorities to immediately release information about his whereabouts and his fate, and if he is arbitrarily and secretly detained, to release him immediately."

Burkina Faso has seen two coups since 2022 and the regime this month extended military rule for another five years amid persistent insecurity.

Jihadist rebels affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group have waged a grinding insurgency since 2015 that has killed thousands and displaced millions.