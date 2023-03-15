PHOTO
Blinken, visiting Ethiopia, announces $331mln in new humanitarian aid
Blinken said the funding would provide life-saving support for people displaced and affected by conflict, drought and food insecurity in Ethiopia
March 15, 2023
PHOTO
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.