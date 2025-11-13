Bees play a critical role in South Africa’s agriculture and food security, Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen said at the Beekeeping Awareness Field Day in Oude Raapkraal, West Lake, Cape Town.

Steenhuisen highlighted that two indigenous species – the Cape Honeybee (Apis mellifera capensis) and African Honeybee (Apis mellifera scutellata) – underpin the country’s apiculture industry, which contributes directly and indirectly to job creation.

"Beekeeping contributes directly and indirectly to job creation in South Africa—from the beekeepers to farmworkers involved in pollination-dependent crops," Steenhuisen said.

The Minister stressed the importance of bees for pollination, noting that nearly 75% of South Africa’s food crops rely on them. He estimated that bee pollination adds over R10bn annually to agriculture, supporting key crops such as almonds, citrus, macadamias, and sunflowers.

"For our smallholder farmers, pollination shortfalls translate into lower incomes and greater vulnerability. The concept is simple—no bees, no food. No pollination, no prosperity," Steenhuisen said.

Steenhuisen warned that environmental pressures such as drought, land clearing, monocropping, and pesticide misuse threaten bee populations. He called for responsible pesticide use and proposed expanding bee-friendly habitats, including indigenous plants, fruit trees, and wildflowers across farms, schools, and roadways.

Honey as an economic opportunity

Beyond pollination, honey production is a significant economic activity. South Africa produces up to 2,500 tons of honey annually but relies heavily on imports to meet domestic demand. Steenhuisen announced upcoming government inspections to remove low-quality or adulterated honey from stores.

"By investing in our local beekeepers, honey processors, and cooperatives, we can grow this sector into a thriving value chain that supports rural jobs, exports, and food authenticity," he said.

Government initiatives

The minister outlined ongoing initiatives to safeguard and grow the sector, including developing a national beekeeping strategy, implementing disease management strategies for American Foulbrood (AFB), establishing a Bee Forage Strategy, and finalising a Residue Monitoring Plan for EU honey exports.

South Africa’s participation in the 49th Apimondia International Congress this year is part of efforts to gain access to international markets.

Bees and biodiversity

Steenhuisen emphasised the broader ecological role of bees, noting their contribution to seed dispersal, soil regeneration, and maintaining ecological balance. "Prosperity depends on balance—between growth and protection, farming and conservation," he said.

The field day concluded with a hive inspection, which the Minister described as a "living city of thousands of workers, each doing their part,” illustrating lessons in teamwork and purpose.

