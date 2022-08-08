President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Sunday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and several ministers to follow up on the state’s strategy for new and sustainable energy, according to presidential spokesperson Bassam Rady.

The president ordered the rapid completion of electricity projects that will serve the national agricultural projects.

The meeting witnessed a presentation of the situation of electricity projects that will serve the national agricultural projects, especially land reclamation in Sinai, Upper Egypt, and the New Delta, in addition to water lifting stations.

Egypt’s sustainable energy strategy aims to increase renewable energy production to 42% from the total electricity capacity by 2035, in order to make good use of Egypt’s renewable energy resources.

The meeting also reviewed the developments of cooperation with international partners in the implementation of the national strategy for green hydrogen generation, mainly with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The president directed to strengthen the national plans to increase the share of renewable energy to keep pace with the global development goals on climate change.

He pointed out that this should be done in partnership with the private sector and the most prestigious international expertise in this field in light of the growing global interest in green hydrogen projects as it represents a promising source of energy.

President Al-Sisi was also briefed on the latest developments in electricity interconnection projects with neighbouring countries, especially Saudi Arabia, Greece, and Cyprus.