In a report titled ‘Connecting Africa’, CNN Network featured Ali Al-Gamil — CEO of Cairo 3A Agriculture. The report focused on the amount of commerce in African markets as well as the aspirations of the most notable exporters for trade growth in the continent.

Additionally, the research examined the most serious difficulties that two-way transactions face in Africa. The assessment also emphasised Cairo 3A Agriculture’s agricultural potential as a prominent player in the production of premium grade citrus that is sold internationally, as well as the company’s ability to manufacture a wide range of food products.

According to Al-Gamil, African trading is defined by a large consumer market comprising 54 countries as well as projected growth in agricultural products of 33 percent over the next few years. These benefits entice Egyptian investors to increase their African investments. He also stated that Africa is the final frontier, and that success in the continent now would decide the value of Egyptian produce in the next decades.

He added that the greatest impediment to mutual trade between African countries is a lack of infrastructure, which causes everyday logistical interruptions. However, current infrastructure projects may help to progressively increase mutual trade between African countries.

Al-Gamil also mentioned the vast prospects for Egyptian export to African countries, which Egypt should take advantage of in order to expand its market for Egyptian goods.

Furthermore, he emphasised that Egypt is the world’s largest exporter of citrus, and that it intends to maintain its position by leveraging the massive agricultural initiatives currently underway.

He also highlighted that Cairo 3A distributes a variety of agricultural crops — including premium oranges — to countries all over the world as well as exports to 40 countries.

Additionally, Cairo 3A plans to increase citrus exports to Africa in the near future, noting that Egypt sold 4.6 tonnes of citrus by August 2021.

It is worth mentioning that Cairo 3A Agriculture succeeded over the past few years in pumping huge investments to increase Egypt’s production of agricultural crops, particularly oranges and pomegranate, to various markets worldwide.

The company also managed to manufacture various products, particularly Shahd Chicken, Zaman Tea, and Roots Oil.

Furthermore, the company is currently establishing the biggest pottery city in Egypt — spanning an area of 27,000 acres — with investments amounting to EGP 2.4bn.

