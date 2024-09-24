The 33rd Airports Council International Africa (ACI Africa) Regional Conference, held at Acsa's International Indaba Conference Centre, focused on enhancing connectivity through collaboration and cooperation to improve operational efficiency and drive sustainable growth in Africa's aviation sector. Attended by 365 delegates, including 50 African airport CEOs, the conference concluded with a commitment to strengthening partnerships for the growth of the continent's aviation industry.

During the conference, participants engaged in meaningful discussions highlighting the pivotal role of the aviation industry as a catalyst for socio-economic development.

Airports were recognised as essential facilitators of trade and economic growth at both national and regional levels. By improving air links between African countries, stakeholders can promote intra-African trade, strengthen regional cooperation, and support the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Collaboration key to Africa's aviation

In his remarks, Emanuel Chaves, president of ACI Africa, emphasised the importance of collaboration: "Our industry’s success hinges on our ability to work together, to innovate together, and to overcome obstacles together. Together, we can unlock the full potential of aviation in Africa, driving our industry towards a future of excellence, sustainability, resilience, and prosperity."

Adding to this sentiment, Ali Tounsi, secretary general of ACI Africa, stated: "In today's highly interconnected world, collaboration is key. By pooling resources and expertise, airports, airlines, regulatory bodies and aviation stakeholders drive innovation, improve safety and security, enhance passenger experiences and embed sustainable practices in aviation."

Speaking during a panel discussion by CEOs of African Airports, Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu stressed the need to diversify service offerings to feed the continent. "There is great potential for more airports to be developed on the continent and Airports Company South Africa has been honoured to be invited to many African countries to assist in the development of airports," she said.

Acsa has provided operational readiness and airport transfer services to many African airports including in Ghana, Liberia, and Zambia. "This enables us to offer our skills and services to those airports, to ensure we can provide reliable, safe and decent new newly developed and capitalised airports across the continent," added Mpofu.

The conference culminated in a series of resolutions aimed at enhancing cooperation among African states to meet Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) goals. Key resolutions include:

• Embracing collaboration: Breaking down silos and fostering cross-border cooperation among stakeholders to enhance operational efficiency.

• Achieving SAATM goals: Aligning national policies with the SAATM framework to create an environment conducive to seamless air transport across Africa.

• Innovating together: Promoting a culture of innovation within airports and aviation sectors to address challenges and seize emerging opportunities.

• Strengthening partnerships: Building robust partnerships among governments, airlines, airport authorities, and private sector players to drive sustainable growth in the aviation sector.

The conference further resolved to expedite the adoption and use of new technologies in airport management, with a specific focus on improving efficiency, security, and passenger experience. The adoption of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation will stimulate the growth of the aviation sector for the benefit of airport management companies, travellers, and traders.

Accepting that climate change is at the forefront of global concerns, ACI Africa Conference delegates endeavoured to craft a path through which the continent’s aviation industry can contribute to reducing its carbon footprint.

Amongst many different initiatives, African airports are committed to creating green spaces and wildlife habitats within their premises to support biodiversity while also acting as carbon sinks. Other concerted efforts to minimise the environmental impact of aviation operations include the adoption of green aviation fuels, improved energy efficiency, and implementation of carbon offset programmes.

