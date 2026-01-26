NAIROBI - The African ‍Export-Import Bank terminated its relationship with ‍credit ratings firm Fitch on Friday, due to what it said was a "firm belief" that the agency's rating approach ​no longer reflected an understanding of the bank's mission and mandate.

Afreximbank has been in a battle over whether it must take losses on loans to debt-defaulted ⁠countries, including Ghana and Zambia, which turns on whether it enjoys so-called "preferred creditor status".

Fitch cut Afreximbank's credit rating to one notch above "junk" status last year, ⁠citing high ‌credit risks and weak risk-management policies, and put it on a "negative outlook" - rating agency terminology for another downgrade warning.

It has also said that any weakening of preferred creditor status at institutions like Afreximbank "could lead to negative rating action."

Fitch declined to ⁠comment on Afreximbank's announcement.

PREFERRED CREDITOR STATUS?

Taking losses on loans to Ghana or Zambia could effectively end a debate over whether the Cairo-based lender has the "preferred creditor status" enjoyed by the likes of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, which protects loans from losses during restructurings.

That status is determined by convention and not clearly outlined by any entity, but is broadly based on whether an institution's ⁠loans are concessional and whether its stakeholders are governments ​or private.

Afreximbank, whose shareholders include African sovereigns as well as private investors, is viewed by many as an important source of capital for African countries, particularly when international bond ‍markets are closed to them and as rich countries cut aid and concessional lending.

Afreximbank says its founding charter, which was signed by 53 African states, gives it preferred creditor ​status. But sources told Reuters last year that the Paris Club of official creditors viewed Ghana and Zambia's loans from Afreximbank as commercial, and thus in scope for restructuring.

Zambia and Ghana have subsequently said they would seek to restructure the loans. Zambia in October said a third party had expressed interest in taking over its Afreximbank debt, which could allow it to restructure without addressing the lender's preferred creditor status.

AGREEMENTS WITH OTHER RATINGS AGENCIES Afreximbank said in December it had resolved issues surrounding a $750 million loan to Ghana, without providing details.

The lender "remains robust, underpinned by strong shareholder relationships and the legal protections," Afreximbank's statement added.

Its bonds did not react to the announcement. U.S. investment bank JPMorgan cut its view on Afreximbank bonds this month, citing concerns that Fitch could cut its rating to junk following a report it would take a loss on Ghanaian loans.

Afreximbank is ⁠also rated by Moody's, which downgraded it to Baa2, two notches above "junk", in July - but ‌has never given it a ratings "uplift" for preferred creditor status. It is also rated by GCR, China Chengxin International Credit Rating and Japan Credit Rating Agency.

Daniel Cash, an associate professor of law at Aston University in the U.K., who has written extensively about ratings agencies, said Friday's announcement was "less ‌a dispute between Afreximbank ⁠and Fitch and more a reflection of a deeper ambiguity about how preferred creditor status is defined for hybrid multilateral lenders."