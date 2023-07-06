The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and supply chain financing firm Fiducia have formed a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote factoring and address the supply chain finance gap in Africa, revolutionizing the industry.

Signed by Kanayo Awani, Afreximbank’s executive vice president of Intra-African Trade Bank, and Imohimi Aig-Imoukhuede, chief executive officer of Fiducia, the MOU aims to facilitate collaboration between the two parties to harmonise their efforts to achieve the stated objectives.

According to the MoU, Afreximbank is partnering with Fiducia in order to provide additional liquidity for trade facilitation through factoring on the Fiducia marketplace. The bank will also explore collaboration opportunities with Fiducia and Access Corporation for payables financing across African markets.

Partnership benefits SMEs

Speaking on the partnership Aig-Imoukhuede remarked, “This MOU reflects the benefits for SMEs which a partnership between Fiducia and Afreximbank can drive. One such benefit is the deepening of the Nigerian supply-chain financing landscape, through on-lending to financiers (both banks and non-bank factors) for use on the Fiducia marketplace platform.

“This will further lower funding costs on the platform and ensure strengthening and development of suppliers and buyers alike, by promoting availability of capital to facilitate trade. Similarly, the two partnering entities will work together to apply similar marketplace benefits to MSMEs across the African continent.”

Awani said that the partnership with Fiducia was another step forward in Afreximbank’s ongoing developmental initiative of promoting factoring across the African continent as a means to reduce the trade finance gap which was most acutely felt by SMEs.

“SMEs contribute the majority of economic output and employment generation in Africa. Greater access to bank financing will, therefore, enhance the growth of this vital segment.

“The involvement of emerging factors in the financing arrangement will also build factoring capacity across the continent in furtherance of Afreximbank’s vision of transforming Africa’s trade.”

