No fewer than 1,860 building plans were approved in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, in 2024, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said.

The Director of the Department of Development Control, Tpl. Mukhtar Usman Galadima, made this disclosure at a forum in Abuja.

The director revealed that the Department received a total of 2,135 building plan submitted out of which 1,860 got Building Permits.

Galadima further disclosed that 15, 807 different jobs were created from activities of the Department with skilled (professional) jobs accounting for 3,971, Semi-skilled (Artisans) 5,124, Unskilled (labourers) 6,712.

The director noted that in effort to sustain the integrity of the Abuja Master Plan, over 20,432 Shanties and illegal structures were removed in collaboration with the Ministerial Joint Task Force.

He said that the department took a deliberate step in collaboration with other sister agencies to prevent building collapse by initiating a Post Development Audit and Building Insurance Committee.

According to him, the proactive steps were taken to ensure the sustainability of our city, enhance safely and insurance of public and private buildings.

He commended the staff of the department and reiterated his commitment to ensure high level of professionalism.

Galadima said apart from the commitment to excellence, the department has encouraged many staff on capacity building; saying that the department is privileged to celebrate eight PHD holders with six others awaiting confirmation.

The director appreciated the increased participation of staff in their various professional bodies, which no doubt, is strengthening their technical expertise and adherence to global best practices.

Galadima expressed profound gratitude to the Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) and the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, for their visionary leadership and unwavering support for the department.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

