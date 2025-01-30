BinDawood Holding Company has secured a 300 million Saudi riyal ($79.99 million) Sharia-compliant financing from Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia to partially fund the acquisition of Zahrat Al Rawdah Pharmacies Company.



The funding has a three-year duration and the option to settle the loan before the due date. BinDawood offered no guarantees for the loan.



In November 2024, BinDawood Holding announced the acquisition of Zahrat Al Rawdah Pharmacies, wholly owned by Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar), for SAR 444.1 million.



