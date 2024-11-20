Agricultural Development Company Limited (ADC), a subsidiary of Tanmiah Food Company, secured new long-term and revolving Shariah-compliant facilities worth SAR 650 million from the Saudi National Bank (SNB).

The company will use the funds to back its ongoing strategic expansion plans and working capital requirements, according to a bourse disclosure.

The financing agreement, which was obtained on 19 November 2024, was secured by a promissory note and corporate guarantee.

In December 2023, the Tadawul-listed company was granted a SAR 450 million loan from Banque Saudi Fransi.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).