Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company SJSC, also known as Solutions by STC said its subsidiary, Contact Center Company (CCC), has secured a financing facility for 500 million riyals ($133.3 million).

The facility, signed with Riyad Bank is compliant with the provisions of Islamic Sharia principles, and will be used to finance working capital.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

