Scientific & Medical Equipment House Company secured a Shariah-aligned credit facility agreement valued at SAR 265 million with Alinma Bank on 8 April 2025.

The company will use the loan to finance current and future projects, in addition to issuing bank guarantees and letters of credits, according to a bourse disclosure.

The financing deal, which is valid until 30 November 2027, is secured by contract proceeds and promissory notes.

