The OPEC Fund for International Development (OPEC Fund) has arranged a US$30 million syndicated loan facility for Evocabank in Armenia.

The OPEC Fund is contributing $10 million from its own resources as an A-lender, while mobilising an additional $20 million in B-loans from the European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE) and the Green for Growth Fund (GGF).

OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, “This transaction highlights the OPEC Fund’s ability to bring together partners and resources to amplify development impact. By providing financing for businesses and supporting climate investments, we are helping to unlock economic opportunity, drive job creation and strengthen sustainable growth in Armenia.”

The funding will expand Evocabank’s lending capacity to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and support climate-related investments helping to strengthen Armenia’s private sector and foster sustainable economic growth.